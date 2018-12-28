Couple’s wreaths raise £4k for charity

An Ellon couple are delighted to have raised £4,000 for charity by selling Christmas wreaths.

Caroline and John Doherty created the wreaths and sold them throughout November and December to raise money for Cancer Research UK, a charity close to the couple's hearts.

Caroline said: "It has been another busy year making and selling the holly wreaths, and we would like to thank everyone for their continuing support.

"This is our fourth year making the wreaths and this is the most money we have raised. We are totally amazed at our achievement and we couldn't have done it without the support."

The couple presented the money to Kathleen Chalmers, survivor and team captain of Peterhead Relay for Life team HK2, on Friday, December 21.

She said: “We are totally overwhelmed with all of the hard work and dedication that they put in to the fundraiser.”