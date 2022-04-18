Couple lose campervan and home in Peterhead blaze.

The property lost part of its roof during the blaze.

The fire, which started shortly before 1pm on Saturday, saw numerous emergency calls being made to all three services as the explosion which rocked the neighbourhood consumed the campervan parked in the driveway of the family home.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at 12.53pm but by that time the campervan, where it is believed the fire started was well ablaze by that stage.

Such was the severity of the inferno that it quickly started to spread to a nearby home, and firefighters arrived on scene to not only a vehicle on fire but a property too.

Fire crews remained on scene dowsing the fire

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.53pm on Sunday, April 17 to reports of a van on fire at Henderson Circle in Peterhead.

"The fire has affected a nearby residential property and crews are presently working to extinguish the fire. There are no casualties."

A police spokesperson said: "The fire is not being treated as suspicious circumstances, it is an unfortunate incident."

As firefighters battled the blaze, part of the roof of the property collapsed due to the severity of the damage caused by the fire.

Fire crews remained on scene for several hours as water jets were fixed in place to help extinguish the fire and the remaining hot embers.