Couple attend Royal wedding

A local couple received a special invitation to join in the Royal Wedding celebrations at Windsor Castle recently.

Peterhead Sea Cadets Officer in Charge Sub Lieutenant Marleen Mowatt was nominated by the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire James Inglby to attend the Royal Wedding for her service to the local community.

Marleen and her husband Mark are both volunteers with Peterhead Sea Cadets. The couple were delighted to have received the invitation to attend such a memorable occasion.

Marleen said: “We were both honoured to be part of such a special occasion, the atmosphere within the castle grounds was amazing. We had fantastic views of the guests and Royal Family arriving and of the bride and groom on their carriage procession. After the service we were given the opportunity to view St George’s Chapel, it was a truly memorable day.”