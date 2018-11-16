Councilors updated on Peterhead Masterplan

Buchan Area Committee enjoyed an informal discussion this afternoon to discuss progress of the Peterhead Masterplan.

While planning for the Community Campus – including new school, leisure and cultural facilities – are still in the early stages, councillors heard that scoping work for the project will be completed during the coming weeks and the local community will be consulted on site and options appraisals during the first quarter of 2019.

Plans for a separate Care Village are continuing to be reviewed by Aberdeenshire’s Health and Social Care Partnership.

Area Committee chair, Councillor Norman Smith, explained: “We are pleased to continue to engage with all committee members on the Masterplan as a variety of areas of work get underway. Our aspiration to innovatively develop various parts of our estate in Peterhead is long-term and we look

forward to finding the best possible designs for these projects.”

Vice-chair Councillor Dianne Beagrie added: “Please take part in the consultation on the community campus when this goes live in 2019. While finished designs are some way off, this is your chance to have your say on what goes where and how it’s all pieced together – it’s a particularly exciting stage of

the project when you can really shape what’s developed in years to come.”