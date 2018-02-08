Councillors welcome continued commitment to new academy

Two local councillors have welcomed the publication of Aberdeenshire Council’s proposed Capital Plan which shows the current Administration continuing with the commitment made under the SNP/Labour Partnership Administration in 2015 for a new Community Campus for Peterhead Academy.

Welcoming the continuing commitment, Peterhead North & Rattray councillor Anne Allan said: “I very much welcome the decision taken by the current Administration to continue with the commitment to a new Peterhead Academy and to move forward to the next stage, including it in the council’s Capital Plan.

“We lobbied hard in previous councils for a new academy but had to wait until the SNP and Labour Partnership Group took over the running of the council in 2015 for that to become a formal commitment. I’m therefore delighted that the groundwork laid in the previous council term is being taken forward.”

Peterhead South & Cruden councillor Stephen Smith added: “This is very good news for the town. I was delighted that one of the first things the SNP Group pushed for when we went into administration in 2015 was a commitment to a replacement academy for Peterhead, which is desperately needed, and I’m pleased this commitment has been continued. With the work done on this project to date, inclusion in the Capital Plan is the next logical step.

“Over the past several council terms and this current term, most of the Peterhead councillors have worked together across party lines to maintain this commitment and we look forward to continuing to work together for the good of the town.”