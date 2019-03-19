Councillors agree to get report on Peterhead CCTV options

Councillors have agreed to receive a report on potential CCTV options for Peterhead.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee heard that discussions were continuing with roads officers and costs were being identified.

Buchan area manager Chris White told councillors that they had heard from various police inspectors over the years, with crime levels now being quite low.

He said that while the “fear of crime” may be higher among those visiting the town centre, latest police statistics should be sought as part of the wider CCTV debate.

A report will now come before councillors prior to the summer break which will outline potential solutions for CCTV, including ownership, sustainability, maintenance and ongoing running costs.

Following a spate of thefts and general concerns raised by local firms at last year’s annual general meeting of business improvement group Rediscover Peterhead, a steering group formed to discuss the benefits of a CCTV system.

Peterhead businessman and new BID board member Gilbert Burnett handed the CCTV petition bearing more than 800 signatures to the area manager last month.

Mr Burnett, who was due to address councillors at Tuesday’s meeting, said there remained a strong need to improve safety within the town.

He said: “When we have had more police officers patrolling our streets it has made a significant difference and people feel safer.

“A strong police presence acts as a deterrent against those who would commit crime.

“But while we do need to see more police, we also need our councillors to make Peterhead safer for all and businesses and the public feel that CCTV will help achieve that.

“Instead of spending £250,000 on a new bandstand that will just attract people causing anti-social problems, it would be better spent on a CCTV system.”