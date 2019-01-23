Councillor pledges to ‘keep up fight’ for A90 improvements

A north-east councillor has pledged to ‘keep up the fight’ for improvements to the A90 north of Ellon after Transport Scotland bosses said they recognise problems at the Toll of Birness junction.

Ellon and District councillor Gillian Owen had written to Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson on the issue.

The Scottish Conservative councillor has campaigned for several years under the ‘Why Stop at Ellon?’ banner to eventually dual the A90 all the way to Peterhead.

In the response from Transport Scotland project administrator Colin Kerr, the government agency said it was currently monitoring recent re-surfacing treatments and vehicle activated signs to see what impact these measures have had at the accident blackspot.

Mr Kerr added that work is ongoing on a Strategic Transport Appraisal – involving Aberdeenshire Council and regional transport partnership Nestrans – as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

Cllr Owen said: “I am very pleased to get a positive response from Transport Scotland recognising the problems that exist at the Toll of Birness.

“I have been campaigning for many years for improvements to the whole A90 between Ellon and Peterhead, but this particularly junction has been the scene of far too many accidents.

“I would have preferred, however, to see the Transport Secretary come to the north-east to see for himself just how hazardous this section of road can be.

“I will keep up the fight and won’t rest until we see significant improvements to the A90.”