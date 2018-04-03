Councillor pays visit to Toon Men’s Shed

Trustees and Members of Peterhead and District Men’s Shed were delighted by the recent visit of a local councillor to their new premises in Skene Street.

Peterhead North and Rattray councillor, Dianne Beagrie, spent some time at the Shed, chatting to members and giving advice as to how the group could move forward.

She also viewed the complex and admired a ‘chariot’ being made for use by the Red Brick Theatre Group for their upcoming production in May.

Cllr Beagrie was accompanied on her visit by Trustee Robert Thackeray and Chairman Allan Shepherd.

Following the visit, Councillor Beagrie commented: “I was delighted to visit the Men’s Shed.

“I always receive a friendly welcome and the premises are a great asset to the community.

“Follow them on Facebook and pop in past to see them.”

The Peterhead Men’s Shed opened in October last year to promote men’s health and wellbeing, and encourages men in the local area to learn new skills or mentor others while socialising.

The Peterhead Shed has DIY facilities and is open five days a week.