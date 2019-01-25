Councillor lobbying brings Auchiries road improvements

A section of the busy A90 in Buchan is this week getting urgent resurfacing work after repeated calls by a local councillor.

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Smith has been lobbying BEAR Scotland for months to have the Auchiries straight improved having been contacted by concerned constituents and community groups.

The badly-rutted road surface was branded “unacceptable” by Councillor Smith who was initially told there were no plans to take any action.

Transport bosses said a scheme would be worked up for the next financial year, but the councillor was delighted to discover works have been moved forward and will commence this week.

Councillor Smith admitted: “I didn’t find it acceptable that we would have to wait potentially into 2020 for the road to be resurfaced, so I continued to ask for this to be assessed again.

“I’m pleased to say that they did and Transport Scotland approved bringing the works forward.

“While there will inevitably be some disruption owing to the nature of the work being done, road users will see the benefit very soon.”