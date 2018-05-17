Councillor hails new fishmarket investment

The new Peterhead Fishmarket has been hailed by a local councillor as a vote of confidence in the town and the industry.

Peterhead North & Rattray councillor Anne Allan was speaking after a visit to the under-construction facility by members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Fisheries Working Group.

Commenting, Cllr Allan said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to visit the new fishmarket today and I’m very impressed with the facilities it will offer to the fishing industry.

“Also important is the new training room that is incorporated within it, which will provide much needed opportunities for young people to see, learn and perhaps start a career within the processing sector.

“This investment by Peterhead Port Authority is a real vote of confidence in the town and in the future of its industry.”