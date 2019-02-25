Could Burger King be coming to Peterhead?

Burger King could soon complete the trinity of global fast-food chains to set up shop in Peterhead.

Plans have been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council for totem signage at the Burnside Business Centre - sitting directly opposite the existing KFC and McDonalds outlets.

It is understood the restaurant would be located adjacent to to the business park which also features Quantum Data Solutions.

Aberdeen-based architects Mackie Ramsay & Taylor have lodged plans for two signs featuring Burger King branding on behalf of applicants Carnoustie Links Development Ltd.

One would be located outside the business centre - the other near the existing signage for Score (Europe) Ltd.

Although contacted, Burger King made no comment on the proposals.