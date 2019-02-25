Could Burger King be coming to Peterhead?

Plans have been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council for totem signage at the Burnside Business Centre
Burger King could soon complete the trinity of global fast-food chains to set up shop in Peterhead.

Plans have been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council for totem signage at the Burnside Business Centre - sitting directly opposite the existing KFC and McDonalds outlets.

It is understood the restaurant would be located adjacent to to the business park which also features Quantum Data Solutions.

Aberdeen-based architects Mackie Ramsay & Taylor have lodged plans for two signs featuring Burger King branding on behalf of applicants Carnoustie Links Development Ltd.

One would be located outside the business centre - the other near the existing signage for Score (Europe) Ltd.

Although contacted, Burger King made no comment on the proposals.