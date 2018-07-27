Cornerstone launch town centre project

The wraps have come off an impressive new Peterhead hub for a Scottish charity.

Cornerstone has taken up residence at 28 Marischal Street having transformed the former shop into office and training accommodation.

Branch leader Scott Baxter said the team was delighted to have taken on a long-term lease with the John Robertson Moritifcation Trust to secure a much-needed town centre base.

Cornerstone provides care and support for adults, children and young people with disabilities and other support needs. It operates a person-centred approach and identifies individual goals for everyone it supports based on improved health, independence and wellbeing and increased social inclusion.

The new-look Peterhead hub will accommodate around six regular staff, but will also provide a centre of excellence for nearly 300 employees across the North-east area.

Scott said a key focus for Cornerstone was with regards to its innovative Self-Directed Support service (SDS).

He explained: “Cornerstone’s Self-Directed Support is an impartial advice service which has been created to provide people with all the information they need to choose the best possible care for them.

“It looks at improving their quality of life and living conditions and creating personal care packages.”

In Aberdeenshire alone, some 500 social care packages have been provided through the SDS programme.

Another important aspect of Cornerstone’s work in Peterhead will be through its national training academy which offers pre-employment training, e-learning and social care training and SVQ resources.

Scott continued: “The aim is to provide a comprehensive, collaborative approach to training in association with other groups and providers. form across the North-east”

The hub’s conference facilities and rooms are available for use by local groups on request by contacting 01779 821845.