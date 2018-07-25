Connie’s just Fair chuffed!

Peterhead businesswoman Connie Chiappino held her annual Scottish Week Fair at the Palace Hotel on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 July.

The popular fair featured a total of 15 stallholders, with a mix of regular and new stalls.

Speaking to the Buchanie on Tuesday Connie said: “It was really busy yesterday but a bit quieter today.

“Overall it has been a very good year again but I would say it has been a quieter Scottish Week than usual.

“We have clashed with an event at Aden, it’s a problem but is out of our control unfortunately.”

The fair featured various items from local crafters and traders including homebakes, crafts, hair bows, jewellery, bags, purses and cards.