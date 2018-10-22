Community gets behind town bonfire

Organisers of Peterhead’s Gadle Braes bonfire say this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever thanks to support from Aberdeenshire Council, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Volunteers are busy constructing the popular bonfire that will be lit on Monday, November 5.

Main event organiser, Marco Alexander told the Buchanie: “Last month we had a meeting with the council and local police officers and we were delighted that they were all for it, no one objected to the bonfire going ahead. We have applied for a licence and insurance this year so it will be a lot better and safer.

“We have fences up to keep members of the public safe and we will also have stewards on the site.

“The bonfire has been in the area for more than 100 years so it’s great to get the support to keep it going.”

The Gadle Braes bonfire night will begin at 6pm with a live broadcast and music from Buchan Radio, followed by performers from Modo from 6.45-7.15pm, and the lighting of the 40ft-bonfire at 7.30pm.

The event is free to attend and there will be various food vans for refreshments.

Marco added: “I’d like to thank Walter Green at ASCO North for his support and also councillor Dianne Beagrie for her help.”

Cllr Beagrie commented: “I’ve been delighted to help and support Marco and his committee to make this a licenced event.

“They have been fantastic in working with myself, officers and other interested parties.Being a licenced event makes it safer for the whole community.

“Next year we are hoping to make it an even bigger event and I will be continuing to support them. I will be at the event as a marshal to help make sure it all runs smoothly.”

“We are still looking for people to come forward and help on the night, and donations would be welcomed as we are raising money to purchase a three-year licence. If anyone can help contact us on the Gadle Braes Bonfire Facebook page.”

After the bonfire, the scorched grass will be dug out and wild flower seeds planted to make the area more attractive throughout the year.