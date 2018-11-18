Community gathers to remember Mark

Staff, parents and children of Logie Durno School gathered together on Friday afternoon to pay tribute to a local father.

A remembrance event was held for Mark Mathers, who sadly died following an accident at his work on September 18.

The green balloons were released by Mark's family and friends

While taking part in the remembrance event, pupils wore ribbons that were green - Mark’s favourite colour.

School pupils sang a number of songs at the event before Mark’s family released nine green biodegradable balloons.

After the remembrance event was over, Mark’s wife Deborah and sons Connor, Arron and Blair presented a cheque for £2,600 to representatives of the Grampian Child Bereavement Network (GCBN).

Speaking to the Herald, Deborah said: “The money was raised at Mark’s funeral.

The community gathered to watch the balloons float away

“After we had the final total myself and Mark’s father thought about what charity we should donate it to.

“We looked at various charites but we thought it made sense to give it to a local charity that was already helping us.

“They are the best people for it as they aren’t well known and we want people to be aware of them and what they do.”

She added: “The remembrance event was very well done, but it’s tough for the children to fully understand what is going on.

“This is such a small community but everyone has shown a lot of community spirt over the last couple of months and the staff at the school have been amazing.

Commenting on the donation Jan Sanders of GCBN said: “For us it’s humbling that people going through something so sad like this choose to support us.

“It’s an incredible amont to receive and it is a huge privilege to come here today.

“The money will be used to support other families to help them build hope for the future and to make them smile again.”

Grampian Child Bereavement Network is a small charity that provides direct support to bereaved children and young people throughout the region.