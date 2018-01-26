Coastguard Rescue Officers wanted in north east

HM Coastguard is currently recruiting volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers for its teams in Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Cruden Bay and Aberdeen.

No experience is necessary as full training will be given.

Potential volunteers must hold a full UK driving licence and be available to take part in induction training on the following dates; April 21 and 22, May 12, 13 and 27, and June 10.

If you are interested contact the HM Coastguard - Buchan Facebook page or email area3@mcga.gov.uk and they will send you some more information.

Recruitment ends on Monday, February 12 so don't miss your chance to take up the challenge.