Club gets creative for competition

Peterhead Camera Club heard the results of their Creative Competition recently.

The top image, with a score of 19 points out of 20, was “Always Coca Cola” by Stewart Sievwright.

Snowy Owl by Joan Remington

In second place with 18 points was “Pumpkins and Fireworks” by Joan Remington.

Joan’s other photograph “Snowy Owl” was placed 3rd equal with “Blue Whirls” by Norma Taylor. Both images scored 16 points.

Joan Remington won the set of four images with a total score of 64 points. Stuart Sievwright came second with 60 points and Sandy Sellar was third with 59 points.

The club meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the New Parish Church Hall at 7.30pm.

New members are welcome, but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.