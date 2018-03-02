Club focuses on finding new members

Peterhead Camera Club is inviting potential future members to head along to its meetings to learn new photography skills, hints and tips.

The club has been running for more than 20 years and recently moved its meetings from Farmers Lane to the Trinity Church Hall.

Stewart Sievwright said: “Anybody can come along but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

“We hold three competitions a month; in-house, friendly and image of the month, and we occasionally have guest speakers.

“We don’t have any spare equipment so those that are interested in coming along will need to bring their own cameras.”

The club can also help with photo editing to enable photographers to get the best out of their images.

Anyone interested in joining can go along for six free sessions as Stewart explained: “Just turn up, introduce yourself and see if you like it.

“We do our best to help anybody who is willing to learn, people who don’t have any experience will be amazed to see what they’ll bring to the club.”

Peterhead Camera Club meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 7.30-9.30pm.