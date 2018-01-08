CLAN launches new drop-in support sessions

CLAN Cancer Support has introduced new weekly drop-in service providing information and support in Peterhead.

The charity will run the sessions each Thursday, from January 18 in the Peterhead Library on the town’s St Peter Street between 3pm – 5pm.

The drop-in sessions are open to anyone affected by cancer and will provide free support, information and signposting to the wide range of support services available.

Angie Howarth, CLAN Cancer Support Area Coordinator, said: “At CLAN we are committed to ensuring that anyone affected by cancer can access the support and information they need as close to the heart of their local community as possible.

“At CLAN we understand that the needs of our clients change and develop over time. We have successfully built partnerships with other libraries throughout Aberdeenshire and Moray and felt this approach would allow us to bring our vital services to another area of the community in Peterhead.

“Through the service, people will be able to visit the library, without need for an appointment, and speak with a member of the CLAN team who are all fully trained to provide support, direct people to the information they need and signpost individuals to the wide range of support that is available locally.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may be interested in volunteering with CLAN Peterhead, supporting this service expansion. Whether you can give time every week or once a month, whether you have existing experience in a support role or not, I would be delighted to speak to anyone who may be interested in finding out more about becoming part of the CLAN team.”

CLAN will also be holding a volunteer recruitment event on Thursday, January 18, between 3pm – 5pm at Fraserburgh Library. For further information please contact Angie Howarth on 07720 737500.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.