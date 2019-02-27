CLAN centre celebrates first anniversary

A cancer support charity in Crimond is celebrating one year of helping local people affected by cancer.

CLAN Cancer Support staff and volunteers will hold an open day on Friday, March 8, to celebrate the first anniversary of the dedicated cancer support centre which is located at the Crimond Medical and Community Hub.

The centre enables people to access a wide range of support for individuals directly affected by cancer, as well as their carers, family and friends, free of charge.

The centre has a large drop-in area where CLAN staff and volunteers offer support and information without the need for an appointment, along with three separate rooms which provide space for one-to-one support.

Services provided by CLAN at the hub include information and specialist support for children, young people and their families, an extensive library and information service, and complementary therapies aimed at reducing pain and stress. The charity has also recently expanded its one-to-one counselling services at the facility.

In addition, regular coffee mornings are held to allow those affected by cancer to meet people in similar positions to share stories and gain peer support, and a regular men’s group encourages men of all ages to gain support in a relaxed and informal setting.

Conrad Ritchie, chairman of the Crimond Charitable Trust which operates the community centre was instrumental in helping CLAN establish its base in Crimond.

He said: “The services provided by CLAN in Crimond are exceptional and it has been a pleasure to be involved in the development of such a crucial community resource.

“The Crimond Medical and Community Hub services the populations of Fraserburgh, Mintlaw and Peterhead, so the support offered by CLAN in Crimond extends far beyond the village boundaries. The CLAN staff and volunteers ensure anyone affected by cancer, be they patients, relatives or friends, are always welcomed by a friendly face and relaxing therapies which can help to reduce pain or stress.”

Angie Howarth, CLAN’s Area Coordinator for North Aberdeenshire based at CLAN Crimond, said: “The last year has been a tremendous one for CLAN in Crimond. We have welcomed a large number of people from the surrounding community who have been supported, by our professional team of highly skilled staff and volunteers. Clients to the centre have been provided with the opportunity to access emotional support, information and resources, attend any of the therapeutic groups on offer or receive the holistic benefits from a wide range of complementary therapies. The drop-in nature of the centre also means that people can access us whenever they need our support.

“We have been working hard to bring modern, accessible services to bases across the north-east, enabling those in more rural communities to find support without having to make long journeys. The community and medical services hub is an ideal location for CLAN’s services and we look forward to continuing to work together for the benefit of people in the region.”

CLAN’s centre in Crimond is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am – 4pm.