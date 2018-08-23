CLAN bake-off celebrates 35th birthday

A local cancer support charity is urging people to host a birthday bake-off in September to mark its landmark birthday.

CLAN Cancer Support celebrates 35 years next month and to mark the occasion is calling on supporters to get involved and bake for CLAN as part of its awareness and fundraising campaing ‘Go Purple for CLAN’.

From September 2 to 9, CLAN is calling on individuals, groups and businesses to host a bake sale in their office or with family and friends to raise funds to support local people affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Ruth McIntosh, CLAN Cancer Support fundraising co-ordinator, says people can use their imagination and create their own purple celebration.

“However big or small, the fundraising and awareness that can be raised for the services CLAN provides is so important,” she added.