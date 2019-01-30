Church donation for Benaiah

Kind-hearted members of Longside Parish Church have boosted a north-east women’s addiction recovery refuge with a donation of £1,900.

The church presented the contribution to Teen Challenge Benaiah, near Mintlaw, where women struggling in addiction have the opportunity to turn their lives around.

The church raised the money throughout 2018 with a range of activities, including coffee mornings, a Christmas choir concert, Christmas offering, ceilidh and craft group sales.

The money will be used to help fund the work at Benaiah, which is the only residential rehab in Scotland that allows mothers to continue living with their children while the mother works on her recovery.

Youngsters are able to stay at the centre full-time, allowing the mother to address her personal issues in order to create a better life for her and her child.

The centre can also accommodate pregnant women with addictions.

David Campbell, member of Longside Parish Church, said: “The team at Benaiah do exceptional work helping hurting women and their families recover from the horror of addiction and we’re extremely pleased to be able to contribute to the centre.”

Hazel Duthie, Family Support Worker at Benaiah, added: “We’re very grateful to the kind-hearted folks at Longside Parish Church for this donation, which will assist us in supporting women to break free from addiction to live clean, free lives that they and their families are proud of.”