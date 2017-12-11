Church all set for Carol by Candlelight services

Preparations are underway at the Apex Church in Peterhead for this year’s Carols by Candlelight services.

After last year’s sell out performances, tickets for this weekend’s two services sold out in record time.

The services have been a huge success

The services will take place at Apex Church on Sunday, December 17, at 5pm and 7.30pm.

Over 800 people from the local community will attend Carols by Candlelight to enjoy a Christmas celebration.

The event will not only feature traditional congregational singing of classic Christmas carols but also singers who will perform Christmas songs. The services will also include a creative production and a festive musical instrumental piece featuring local musicians.

At last year’s carol service there was a full house and to keep up with demand the church has decided to once again go ahead with two services this year.

Senior Pastor Neil Cameron explained: "Last year’s Carols by Candlelight was a tremendous success and it was great to see so many people from our community celebrating Christmas together.

“The service features a mix of a traditional carol service and contemporary expression of the Christmas story.

"Those who are taking part have been working hard to ensure this is the best Carols by Candlelight yet.”

During all of the Christmas services last year, a special offering was received for Peterhead Fishermen’s Mission, which serves the local fishing community and their families with welfare support. As a result of the generosity of those who attended the services a cheque for £5,000 was presented to Peterhead Fishermen’s Mission to help with the ongoing work of the local mission.

This year a special offering will be received for the ongoing work at Sefton Village, Philippines.

Sefton Village provides a children’s home for orphaned children and an elementary school for local children in the Santiago area. Over the past few years, a strong relationship has been established between Apex Church and Sefton Village. Various mission teams from Apex Church have visited the village and supported the social and welfare work that is provided.

All tickets have now been claimed for both services and there is a substantial waiting list for both services.