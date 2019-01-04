Christmas Story comes alive at Old Deer

On Saturday, December 22, you were likely to encounter a shepherd or two wandering the streets of Old Deer.

The reason?...Deer Parish Church and St. Drostan’s Episcopal Church joined forces to present ‘The Christmas Story in Old Deer’ and take the story of the nativity to the community and the public.

No room at the inn.

Five locations on Abbey Street each presented a part of the Christmas story. The parish church display told of the annunciation, the angel bringing the news to Mary that she would have a child by the Holy Spirit.

Paintings by a local art group, using appropriate colours for Happiness, Excitement, Faith and Hope, set the tone. The ‘Nazareth Newsroom’ headlines carried the latest news of the imminent birth, and even a baby box with a rattle and a ‘clootie’ were thought about, along with a map of Palestine showing the route Mary and Joseph would follow from Nazareth to Bethlehem.

A second location, ‘No Room at the Inn’ showed a disconsolate Mary, Joseph and donkey at their journey’s end.

Across the road, St. Drostan’s Episcopal Church, staged the manger scene. Under the banner ‘Unto us a child is born’, the display featured Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus with a shepherd and stable animals looking on.

Headlines in the Nazareth newsroom

‘The Shepherds’ Camp’, complete with a smokey camp fire, sheep characters and the angel Gabriel, was the next display on the route, while the final scene involved the three kings and their camels following the star.

At the Kemp Hall, visitors enjoyed a warming bowl of soup, teas and delicious home bakes while the children enjoyed some craft activities, and all rounded off with carol singing in Deer Parish Church.

In addition to the nativity displays, a decorated window competition illustrating a Christmas carol was also held.

All who took part in the day felt that it had been a lot of fun as well as a good way to contribute to the true meaning of Christmas, and to get the Christmas message across albeit in a small way.

Commenting on the event, Elizabeth Stephen said: “Church members had happily worked together to create the display and very much appreciated the visitors’ complimentary comments on their journey round the village.”

Rev. Sheila Kirk, minister at Deer parish Church, added: “It was a great occasion for the churches and the community to come together in celebration.”

