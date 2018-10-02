Charlie’s winning shot

The winner of the Rediscover Peterhead ‘Fishing Through the Ages’ photography competition has been announced.

Charlie Bruce won with his image “Hopeful’s Return”.

Charlie was presented with a framed photo of the shot by Craigewan Committee member Dave Johnston during the ‘Fishing Through the Ages’ Photo Exhibition which was held at the Encounter Building in Drummers Corner on Saturday, September 29.

Prince Charles was also presented with a framed photo of the image at the official opening of the new Peterhead Fish Market.

The framed photo will be on display at Birkhall near Balmoral.

Rediscover Peterhead, Peterhead Seafood Festival and Craigewan Photographics would like to thank everyone that submitted images for the exhibition.