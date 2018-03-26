Charity seeking volunteers in Crimond

CLAN Cancer Support is holding a volunteer information evening to attract additional volunteers to support its latest centre.

The charity opened its new cancer wellbeing and support centre within the Crimond Medical and Community Hub in early March and has already seen an increase in demand for its services.

It now plans to roll-out an increased range of support services, which are provided free of charge for anyone affected by cancer, and hopes to strengthen its team of volunteers to do this.

The volunteer information evening will be held within the CLAN base on Thursday, April 12 from 7-9pm, and will give anyone interested in volunteering the opportunity to find out more about the charity, its work in the Peterhead and Fraserburgh areas as well as how volunteering can make a difference to local communities.

Angie Howarth, CLAN Cancer Support’s Area Coordinator, said: “We are so proud of the base that CLAN has created within the Crimond Medical and Community Hub and the feedback we have received from clients since opening has been extremely positive.

“We are committed to expanding the services that anyone affected by cancer can access in north Aberdeenshire and see Crimond as a key part of this. However we cannot do this alone.

“CLAN relies on a diverse and dedicated team of volunteers who, with our support, provide the CLAN welcome for clients visiting our wellbeing centres and outreach facilities, support fundraising and awareness events and help to spread the word about the fantastic work that CLAN carries out in the heart of communities.

“Roles are varied and can be tailored to suit individual skills, interests and time commitments. I would urge anyone who has thought about volunteering before or anyone who is looking for a new challenge to come along to our evening, meet the team and find out more about CLAN and our volunteers.”

Volunteering roles are available to support CLAN’s Crimond facility along with the charity’s outreach facilities within libraries in Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

CLAN Crimond, which is currently open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays from 10am to 4pm, has a large drop-in area where CLAN staff and volunteers will offer support and information without the need for appointment, along with three separate rooms which will provide space for one-to-one support.

Services include one-to-one counselling, dedicated support for children, teenagers and families, a library and information service and complementary therapies aimed at pain and stress relief. Cancer related support groups will also be developed, along with a number of wellbeing activities.

The charity’s outreach services continue to run in both Fraserburgh and Peterhead in the town’s library buildings. Fraserburgh’s service is available each Monday from 10am to 1pm and Peterhead’s is held each Thursday from 3pm to 5pm.

For more details call 01224 647000.