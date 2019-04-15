Charity on a mission to curb Shire’s waste

A Peterhead-based charity is increasing its work with Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to reduce the amount of waste heading to landfill.

Stella’s Voice has been working with the council to try and divert perfectly good items away from landfill.

Manager Emma Birnie with some of the items on sale at The Barn

The charity is also on a mission to reduce fly-tipping and is encouraging people to consider donating their unwanted items instead.

The European Director of Stella’s Voice, Mark Morgan, said: “We are living in a throw-away society where people just want to get rid of their unwanted items as quickly and easily as possible.

“This means people take good quality and reusable items to the skip where it will end up at landfill.

“Fly-tipping is also a huge issue across Aberdeenshire at the moment so we want to avoid people from doing that.”

Stella’s Voice has a reuse bin located at Peterhead and Ellon’s Household Waste and Recycling Centres where people can leave their unwanted items.

The charity will then collect the items and test them out before either donating them to families in need or selling them at its charity warehouse, The Barn, located on the outskirts of Peterhead.

Money raised at The Barn will help the charity’s work in Moldova, while items received may also go on to help families in Aberdeenshire who are in desperate need.

Mark explained: “Some families have absolutely nothing so we will give them basic household items and essentials like cutlery sets.”

He added: “Recycling is good for the environment, it saves money for Aberdeenshire Council as they pay less landfill tax, and it also helps people in the local community.”

Aberdeenshire Council recommend that items are reused or recycled to provide a new lease of life and contribute to the circular economy.

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We work in conjunction with charities across Aberdeenshire by providing reuse containers in some Household Waste and Recycling Centres (HWRCs), and we will expand this in the future.

“HWRCs accept a wide range of materials for recycling that are not collected at the kerbside.

“Aberdeenshire is a beautiful area and we encourage everyone to take responsibility when dealing with their waste and take their litter home, rather than fly-tipping, which has a negative effect on our stunning and diverse landscape and our communities.”