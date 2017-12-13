Charity concert held in aid of Toy Appeal

A charity concert was held to support the Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal on Friday, December 8.

On one of the coldest nights of the year, a warm welcome awaited at the Charity Christmas Concert held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mintlaw.

Major Caroline Buchanan and her husband Alistair from the Fraserburgh Corps and Barry Dickson from the Peterhead Corps attended to accept the donations.

A volunteer choir from the Buchan Area, led by Linda Beverley and organised just for the event, sang with two family choirs, and soloists Edna Smith and Heather Currie.

Favourites ‘Away in a Manger’ and ‘Angels we have Heard on High’ were performed with new pieces and audience participation of familiar carols.

The highlight of the evening was the opportunity to join the choir in singing ‘O Holy Night’ accompanied on the piano by Joanna Ware.

Narrators Sandra Coull, Angela Stephen and Sky Geddes told the Christmas Story from the New Testament and Bishop Bruce Stephen concluded with a worldwide message to #LightTheWorld ’25 Ways in 25 Days’.