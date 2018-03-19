Centre’s ruby celebrations

More than 3000 visitors enjoyed a host of fun-packed activities as part of Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre’s 40th birthday celebrations.

The occasion was marked by memories and displays of the leisure and community centre.

Staff who worked at the centre when it first opened were invited along to share a trip down memory lane along with invited councillors, including the chair and vice-chair of the Communities Committee and the chair and vice-chair of the Buchan Area Committee.

Cllr Anne Stirling, Aberdeenshire Council Communities Committee chair, said: “It is fantastic that Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

“It is a real testament to the ambition of the centre’s staff who are going over and above to help people make positive lifestyle changes.

“The sense of community spirit around the centre is wonderful, and it speaks volumes that so many staff have worked there for such significant periods of time. I would like to wish the centre a very happy birthday and am proud that this important council facility is such a core part of the community.”

Buchan councillor Norman Smith, said: “I hope that the staff members past and present at Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre enjoy their trip down memory lane.

“The council recently made a commitment to invest £71 million in the construction of a community campus which includes new or upgraded leisure facilities. This demonstrates our commitment to turn Peterhead into a great place to work, live and visit.”

There were a variety of demonstration events taking place including walking football and war games, with films shown at the cinema.

Meanwhile, a new Facebook page has been set up for Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre containing lots of useful information.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/Peterheadleisureadmin or call 01779 477277.