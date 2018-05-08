Carriage is latest exhibit at museum

Peterhead Prison Museum has officially unveiled its latest exhibit.

The ribbon was cut on Thursday on the former prisoner carriage that was used to carry inmates back and forth to the quarry daily so they could break huge granite stones by hand to support the creation of the Harbour of Refuge.

The carriage has been kindly donated to the museum by John and Alison Clark of Maud in conjunction with Rattray Estates Ltd.

Visitors will be able to step onboard the former carriage and find out how it must have felt watching the inmates housed in either end of the carriage behind barred gates.

A name and date has also been identified etched into one of the panels of the carriage.

The carriage is now open to the public so visitors can step back in time while standing where the former Civil Guards stood all those years ago.

Alex Geddes, operations manager at the museum, said: “This is an exciting time for the museum as we open up not just another exhibit, but such an historic one that played a significant part in the transportation of the former convicts who worked daily at the quarry.”