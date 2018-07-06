Care Home hosts open day for community

A Cruden Bay care home recently welcomed the local community for a fun-filled event and the opportunity to meet its care team.

Meallmore’s Bayview Care Home relaunched last month as part of an ongoing initiative to ensure the delivery of exceptional standards of care.

Over the past six months, the care home has transformed a number of areas, including its senior management team, and significant improvements have already been made.

Local councillor Stephen Smith attended the open day to acknowledge this and give a speech.

A number of activities were offered throughout the day which were enjoyed by both adults and children alike, including live music from local entertainer Roy Rhodes, face painting and an ice cream van.

Guests were also treated to a lunchtime barbecue and a few glasses of fizz.

Arlene Campbell, care home manager at Bayview, said: “This was a wonderful opportunity for us to open our doors to our neighbours and show the excellent services on offer and the fantastic work that takes place at the care home.

“It was a great day and we would like to say a big thank you to everyone for joining us to celebrate our new team members, and also to Councillor Smith for speaking on the day.

“At Bayview, we are committed to delivering the highest quality in person-centred care and providing social activities and entertainment is just one of the many ways in which we strive to do this.”