Camera Club members focus on competition

Peterhead Camera Club have announced the winners of their latest competition.

The theme for the print competition was ‘Flora and Fauna’.

Sandy Sellar's entry 'Grey Heron' was the top entry of the night and scored 19 points

Each member entered a maximum of four prints.

First place with 72 points was Sandy Sellar for his entries “Grey Heron” which was the top entry of the night scoring 19 points, “and Atlantic Puffin” “Common Chaffinch” both of which scored 18 points.

Second equal were Susan Laskey and Val wright and in third place was Patricia Forbes.

Highly commended was “After the Rain” by Janice Campbell and “Large White Bufferfly” by Susan Laskey.

'Large White Butterfly' by Susan Laskey was highly commended by judges

Sandy’s fourth image was “Red Squirrel” which scored 17 points.

Peterhead Camera Club meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7.30pm at the New Parish Church hall on the corner of Prince Street and St Peter Street.

The club has a variety of items on the schedule including club competitions, friendly competitions with other clubs, speakers and practical nights where members can learn about using their cameras or editing software.

Still life subjects are set up from time to time for members to photograph as well.

New members are welcome from beginners to more experienced photographers.

Under 16s are also welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. Potential members can attend up to four times before they have to join.