Call for shops to get tough on security

Retailers in Peterhead are being encouraged to attend a meeting to get advice on tougher security measures in their premises.

It follows a number of break-ins and thefts which have blighted the town in recent months.

On Tuesday, February 5, business owners, police and the Aberdeenshire Retail Crime (ARC) scheme will gather at the Palace Hotel at 6.15pm for an advisory session on how best to tackle crime.

Also in attendance will be local business group Rediscover Peterhead which is already investigating the potential of introducing a CCTV system in the town centre following calls from a number of local firms.

Commenting on the event, BID manager Iain Sutherland said: “We have been working closely with Police Scotland and the Community Wardens and are very supportive of the ARC initiative which fits well with what we are already doing in Peterhead, particularly with the development of CCTV.”

In light of recent break-ins and thefts to a number of properties, Mr Sutherland said there was a “definite need” for businesses to sit down with the police and wardens to get information about best security practice and how to deter criminals.

Last year, neighbouring Fraserburgh was granted a £60,000 cash injection to overhauld its outdated CCTV system.

While the existing system was obsolete, it had nevertheless proved very successful.

CCTV encouraged people to stay longer in the town centre which provided a benefit to the night-time economy in particular.

There was also a reduction in the perception of fear of crime and far greater pride within the community because of the installation of the cameras.