Caley store works shortlisted in property awards

The regeneration of Peterhead’s iconic Caley Building has been selected as a finalist in a prestigious Scottish property award.

It has been shortlisted for the Best Regeneration Project in the Herald Property Awards. Winners will be announced at an awards dinner this Thursday.

The former net store had lain vacant since the early 1990s and was in a dilapidated state. With ownership changing hands a number of times, various organisations failed to find a viable new use for it.

New owners Fulmor Ltd turned to Sandy Murray of Burnhaven Consultants to create an innovative design for housing and commercial units.

Sandy said: “There was strong support from the public and from Aberdeenshire Council to find a project that would result in the restoration of the Caley Building.”

A professional team who had experience in historic buildings set about creating big plans for the Calety Building.

The plans involved creating a new steel frame inside the building to allow space for a commercial development on the ground floor, fronting onto the harbour.

Above, the team proposed three floors of residential accommodation accessed from the rear of the building. This turned the differing ground levels into an advantage.

Sandy said: “It took three years of complex negotiations to put together a funding package to turn the project into a reality.

“Historic Scotland was a strong supporter although it was constrained in its financial backing.

“Aberdeenshire Council viewed it as a priority project and also provided financial assistance.”