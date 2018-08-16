Busy year ahead for CircoModo and Encounter

After a busy summer attending galas and events across the North-east with circus workshops and stilt walkers and travelling to festivals in France and Italy, Modo is all geared up for the beginning of the new term.

This term will see its CircoModo Programmes starting in Peterhead and Mintlaw.

Youngsters have a lot of fun with CircoModo

CircoModo gives people the opportunity to learn circus skills such as stilt-walking, plate-spinning, tightrope walking and juggling while gaining in confidence, self-esteem, life skills, and accreditation.

Both groups will be creating performances for Aden-een, the Shell Fireworks Parade 2018.

Sessions will start the week beginning August27. Peterhead sessions take place on Thursdays from 7pm-9pm in the Rescue Hall on Prince Street, while the Mintlaw sessions are on Tuesdays from 4pm-5.30pm in Mintlaw Academy. CircoModo is free and open to anyone aged 10 to 25 years.

In Drummer’s Corner, meanwhile, the Encounter Youth Café will continue to open three nights a week.

Encounter at Drummers Corner offers a range of activities for young folk

Modo’s creative director Martin Danziger said: “Thanks to recent successes in fundraising we are now able to extend the opening times on a Monday and Friday. Indoors there are pool tables and other games as well as arts and crafts activities. Outdoors, there is the chance to try stilt-walking, hula-hooping and walking globes.”

Recent Police Scotland figures show that since Encounter opened in 2016, anti-social behaviour crime has fallen by 43% in Drummer’s Corner and by a third in the town centre.

Buchan Area Police Inspector George Cordiner commented: “I have no doubt that the work of Modo has been a significant contributor to this reduction. Their tireless work in Peterhead town centre has been a great benefit to Police Scotland in both demand and resourcing.

"Modo have been able to engage and divert a large number of young people away from anti-social behaviour which has had an overwhelming positive impact on the town centre.”

Activities and support sessions have been well received in Peterhead

Since opening, more than 650 young people have come through the doors. As trust has built with young people and parents, the need for Encounter has built from diversionary activities to provide a host of other services and support for the young people.