Transformation for Cruden Bay home

A Buchan care home has relaunched to reflect its transformation under a brand new care team.

The former Sunnybank Care Home in Cruden Bay has been renamed Bayview Care Home as part of an ongoing initiative to ensure the delivery of exceptional standards of care.

A new senior management team is led by care home manager Arlene Campbell and significant improvements have already been made in the home.

Arelene has worked for the company for some time and brings more than 20 years of experience in nursing care.

She has already been instrumental in enhancing the services provided and establishing the care home as part of the local community.

Following a successful recruitment drive at the end of last year, Arlene has also welcomed a number of new highly qualified, experienced and committed nurses, senior care workers, care and catering staff.

A major focus has been on investing in new and existing staff through the delivery of extensive training and development.

Arlene said: “I’m passionate about ensuring the wishes of our residents and their loved ones are heard so that my team can really provide person centred care.It’s important to me to be a positive role model, which is why one of our major priorities at Bayview is ensuring that all of our staff are fully supported in terms of learning and development so they can deliver an excellent standard of care.

“We want our residents and their families and friends that come into the home to feel valued. Each resident is treated with dignity and respect at all times and we continue to strive to be the most trusted care provider in Scotland.”

A number of new community initiatives have also been implemented which see residents involved in social activities both at and out with the care home.

She continued: “Our staff recognise the importance of getting to know each resident and helping them develop hobbies and activities that they can enjoy. The pupils from Rathen and Port Errol Primary School come along once a month to spend time with our residents, chatting, playing games and creating artwork and we have set up a new system called “Bayview Buddies” where the children are paired with residents with similar likes and interests. Our residents feel really engaged and energised by these school visits,” she added.

Bayview is open to visitors who wish to view the facility and will be organising events through the summer for the public to meet the new team.