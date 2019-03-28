Stevenson welcomes statutory instrument on control over fishing waters

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed the laying of a Statutory Instrument (SI) which will prohibit foreign vessels from fishing within Scottish waters without first obtaining a licence to do so.

The legislation was discussed at a meeting of the Parliament’s Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee, of which Mr Stevenson is a member.

Mr Stevenson said: “While we still do not even have a date for the UK to leave the EU, far less any clue as to what form that will take thanks to the abysmal shambles the Westminster Tory Government is making of it, thanks to the civil war within the Tory Party, the Scottish Government is preparing for all scenarios.

“If Brexit is to happen, then it is imperative that we make the most of the limited opportunities it will present, and one of those is the ability to have local control over our fishing waters.

“Today’s discussions were a positive step and I particularly welcome the fact that any foreign vessel licenses that may be granted will also have no monetary value and will not be tradeable or transferable.”