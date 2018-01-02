Promotion for auctioneer Marc

Aberdeen & Northern Marts is pleased to announce the promotion of Marc MacIntosh to the position of Senior Auctioneer, serving the Buchan area.

Mr MacIntosh is a long-serving employee of ANM and a Fellow of the Institute of Auctioneers, with 23 years of experience auctioning livestock at Thainstone, together with valuation and farm displenish sales.

He will step up to his new role following the retirement of Auctioneer and Fieldsman Charlie Morrison at the end of the year, who served customers in the Buchan area for nearly 50 years.

ANM Group’s Executive Director John Gregor, said: “We are delighted that Marc will be rising to the challenge of taking the role of Senior Auctioneer. His years of service at ANM are greatly appreciated by all, and we look forward to having him overseeing the Buchan area in his new role, serving our members and customers.”

Mr MacIntosh will be responsible for selling all classes of livestock, including the weekly sale of prime cattle and cull cows at Thainstone Centre. He will be ably supported by Fieldsman Ellis Mutch in his new position.

John Angus, Head of ANM’s Livestock Division, said: “Marc has been a part of our team for a very long time and is a valuable member of staff. I look forward to working with him and having him oversee business in the Buchan area.”

To commemorate Mr Morrison’s 48 years of service in the Buchan area, a local committee of customers have organised a ‘hoolie’ to celebrate his successful career at ANM and their long-standing working relationships. The party and presentation will take place at the Maud Village Hall on Saturday, January 6.