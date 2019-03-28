Peterhead in focus at Partnership event

Rediscover Peterhead held a showcase of local products as part of a Scotland’s Town Partnership networking event last week.

Local councillor Stephen Smith and MSP Stewart Stevenson were both in attendance, with Cllr Smith taking the opportunity to brief Communities and Local Government Secretary Aileen Campbell MSP on regeneration efforts in Peterhead.

Cllr Smith said: “This was a very useful event with a range of towns from across the country present to highlight what they were doing to help protect our High Streets and foster regeneration.

“It was good to see Peterhead represented at this national event with John Pascoe and Clair Harwood from Rediscover Peterhead on hand to promote our town and the businesses within it.

“I was pleased to be able to meet with Communities and Local Government Secretary Aileen Campbell MSP and update her on progress.

“Aberdeenshire is to receive £3.2 million from the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund and I’m keen that some good ideas come forward from Peterhead as to how our share of that can be used locally.”

Commenting on the event, Ms. Campbell said: “Communities acreoss Scotland are doing fantastic work in our towns.

“Whether it’s residents, businesses or local groups, it is communities who hold the knowledge and understanding of how their towns work and who have a long-term vested interest in getting things right.

“Their dedication, ambition and hard work has led to significant improvements in many of our towns.

“We continue to invest in community empowerment through a wide range of funds which support the regeneration of our towns.

“The Scottish Government is providing £50 mllion through the new Town Centre Fund 2019/20, set up in partnership with COSLA to enable local authorities to stimulate and support a wide range of investments to help our town centres diversify and flourish,” she added.