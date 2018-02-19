Peterhead ALDI store on track to open later this year

ALDI has announced that its new store in Peterhead is on track to open by October 2018, creating up to 20 new jobs.

The recruitment process is already underway and applicants are encouraged to visit www.ALDIrecruitment.co.uk/apply to find out more.

Richard Holloway, Managing Director ALDI Scotland, said: “Our sales and customer numbers are growing in Scotland, and there’s demand for new ALDI stores throughout the country.

“Our growing customer base knows that when they shop at ALDI they are buying the best value and best quality products possible, and that we are always working to increase the number of Scottish-sourced products we sell.

“In addition to creating new jobs, our new stores increase ALDI’s footprint across the country and enable even more customers to switch to ALDI for their weekly shop.”

In addition to Peterhead, six other new stores are opening across Scotland this year, and the retailer is creating additional floor space at three existing stores.