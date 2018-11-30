North Connect Buchan plans to come before council

Plans for underground energy cabling linking Scotland with Norway will be brought before North-east councillors on Tuesday.

The North Connect interconnector project will provide an electricity transmission link with a capacity of 1400MW.

Its subsea cables will be 665km in length and are intended to facilitate the trading of energy with the UK, Norway and continental Europe.

The interconnector will be routed under the North Sea from Simadalen in Norway to a site south of Boddam near Peterhead.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee will be asked for comment on the cabling application before it goes to full council for a final decision with recommendations for approval.

In a report, the council’s director of infrastructure services Stephen Archer says the proposal involves the installation of an underground cable which would stretch from a landfall point at Longhaven to a previously approved interconnector station adjacent to Stirlinghill Quarry.

He will advise: “The interconnector will allow renewable electricity to be transmitted in either direction across the North Sea.

“The cable proposed under this application would effectively connect the approved interconnector station to an offshore transmission cable – under consideration by Marine Scotland at the time of writing – which in turn would connect to similar infrastructure in Norway.”