Nominations open for Fishing News Awards 2019

A national awards programme is once again on the quest to find the leading lights across UK and Irish commercial fishing.

The Fishing News Awards 2019 are calling on the public to nominate fishermen, ports, retailers and businesses in categories across all aspects of commercial fishing to celebrate the commitment, skills and innovation of those that have excelled in 2018.

The awards will recognise excellence across categories which include ‘Young Fisherman of the Year’, ‘Fishing Port of the Year’, ‘Processor of the Year’ and the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

The awards will be held in Aberdeen in May next year.

In 2018 Scotland scored nonimations in all 13 categories of the Fishing News Awards, and nine awards went to individuals and businesses from Scotland - including five individual fishermen honours.

Peterhead posted a strong performance, coming top in four categories including Best Port. The Buchan fishing centre’s Peter Bruce, skipper of the Budding Rose PD 418 too one of three senior individual fisherman categories, picking up Demersal Fisherman of the Year.

Peterhead’s Hayden McLeod shared the title of Young Fisherman of the Year, while more recognition came for the town with Philip Reid scooping the Technical Innovation Award with his selective net grid.

Nominations for this year are now open and free to enter. All nominations must be received by Tuesday, February 12 at www.fishingnews/co.uk/awards

