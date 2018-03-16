New Peterhead BID manager appointed

Peterhead’s new Business Improvement District (BID) manager has been appointed.

Iain Sutherland succeeds Ken Duncan at the helm of Rediscover Peterhead.

Mr Duncan resigned recently after a month in post, citing ‘personal reasons’ for his departure.

The BID manager’s role involves working closely with the 220 town centre businesses and updating them on the projects.

Mr Sutherland will also be liaising with other key organisations such as Police Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council and Visit Scotland, who are keen to collaborate on various projects.

The new manager, owner of the town’s Something Special, takes up the role on a part-time basis.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Sutherland said: “I have been a town centre business owner in Peterhead for 15 years.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to work as the BID manager for Rediscover Peterhead.

“I look forward to working together with town centre businesses to make the changes and improvements we all want and need.

“The levy cost to all businesses within the BID area will allow us to access external assistance and funding not available to individual businesses.”

Mr Sutherland, who represents Peterhead North and Rattray on Aberdeenshire Council, added: “All the proposed improvements were ideas from the town centre business owners, which came out in a previous survey and consultation.

“I believe we can increase footfall, stimulate investment, and enhance the reputation of our town and my main objective, as the BID manager of the Rediscover Peterhead, is to support local businesses.”

Rediscover Peterhead said in a statement: “Iain says that he is totally committed to making Peterhead a better place.

“He is fully aware of the challenges and level of integrity required, if any potential conflict of interest, within either role, were to arise.”

The organisation wants to employ an office and media assistant to help with the wide-ranging manager’s role.

BID is funded by an annual levy, paid by the businesses lying within a designated area.

Around £110,000 will be generated in each of the five years of the business plan to fund projects.

Plans to revitalise the fortunes of the local business community in the form of Rediscover Peterhead were announced in May, 2016.