Minister welcomes carbon capture announcement

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has announced plans for the UK’s first carbon capture project by mid 2020s at an energy summit in Edinburgh.

Paul Wheelhouse, Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands, welcomed the news: “The Scottish Government has been consistent in our strong commitment to the development and implementation of carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) technologies as indicated by our existing commitment to the Acorn project at St Fergus.

“We believe Scotland is in a unique position to undertake this technology on an industrial scale. In addition, the opportunity to repurpose key existing pipeline infrastructure assets already in place in Scotland provides the most cost effective pathway to the deployment of CCUS.

“Our waters in the North Seas also provide access to vast carbon storage resources and we believe that coupled with our existing oil and gas capabilities, ready supply chain, and strategically important industrial clusters, Scotland is the best-placed country in Europe to realise CCUS on a commercial scale.

"It is therefore positive the UK Government has now signalled its support and we must see that commitment fulfilled.”