Local Maud farmers praised in parliament

Two north east farmers who built new machinery from scratch have been hailed for ingenuity at Holyrood.

Aberdeenshire brothers Stephen and Iain Birnie designed and built the Birnie Bale Safe trailer.

Their creation won the Machinery Farm and Technology of the Year award at the British Farming Awards, as well as the silver award at the Royal Highland Society’s Technical Innovation Awards.

The Birnies, from Whynieton, wanted to improve bale transport by hauling straw in a more efficient and safe way, so built the trailer with their father, Harry.

North East region MSP Peter Chapman has highlighted their ingenuity with a motion at the Scottish Parliament, after hearing about their successful enterprise.

Mr Chapman said: “Transporting straw can be a time-consuming and difficult proposition in any weather.

“Stephen and Iain are young businessmen who saw a challenge and designed their own solution. The North East has a great reputation for quality produce and this underline that.”