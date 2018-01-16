Ken takes the helm at town’s BID

Rediscover Peterhead has appointed its manager to spearhead a five-year business improvement plan.

Former Buchanie editor Ken Duncan takes the helm for the ambitious bid to revitalise Peterhead town centre.

From his base shared with Deveron Homes’ office in the heart of the town, Ken said he was looking forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead.

He told the Buchanie: “There is no doubt that the task ahead is a major one, but Peterhead town centre businesses have backed the BID and now want to see real, and meaningful change.

“During the consultation period, there was a real positivity for projects such as CCTV, marketing, events and general improvements.

“Now that process of change can begin and the businesses themselves will decide how and when we do that.”

Mr Duncan, who has also headed development trusts in both Peterhead and Fraserburgh, paid tribute to BID steering coordinator Iain Sutherland, for his monumental efforts to achieve BID status.

“Iain, now of course serving as one of our local councillors, helped bring this BID into being and Rediscover Peterhead wishes to pay tribute to all his efforts.

“The information and feedback gathered by Iain paved the way for a far-reaching five-year business plan which sets out our aims and provides us with the needs and wishes of the business community we serve.”

The BID is funded by an annual levy, paid by the businesses lying within a designated area – in this case some 225 firms within Peterhead town centre.

Around £110,000 will be generated in each of the 5 years to fund projects along with additional external funding leveraged in, from external sources, for larger-scale initiatives.

On behalf of the BID, Aberdeenshire Council will this week be issuing formal levy payment letters to all businesses to commence generation of the funding stream.

Rediscover Peterhead chairman John Pascoe described the initiative as “the biggest move for change” in decades.

He told us: “We campaigned under the banner of ‘if we do nothing, nothing will be done’ and we remain loyal to that view.

“Peterhead town centre needs to change with the times, it needs to improve and it needs to develop and thrive in so many ways.

“As a BID, we must work to our 5-year plan, but I would encourage all businesses to liaise with us on new and innovative ideas to bolster our efforts.”

The board of directors comprises: John Pascoe, chair; John Cameron, vice-chair; Robert Emslie, secretary; Jean Gardiner, treasurer; Katrina Allan; Linda Miller; Sandra Duncan; Fred Bowen; Terry Moran, Robert Antczak.