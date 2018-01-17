Hame Bakery has its eyes on the pies at award ceremony

The Hame Bakery in Peterhead is celebrating after winning two prizes at the recent World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

The Queen Street bakery won a Bronze prize for its Scotch Pie and also received a Silver award for its Steak and Ale Pie which is made with Peterhead’s Brew Toon beer.

Linda Jackson of The Hame Bakery collected the awards from TV personality Carol Smillie.

More than 80 butchers and bakers entered over 400 pies, sausage rolls, bridies, savouries and apple pies into the competition.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held in Cumbernauld.