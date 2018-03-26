Gregor Mackintosh and Rora Dairy collect top accolades

Two Buchan producers have picked up top titles at this year’s coveted North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards.

Gregor Mackintosh of Mackintosh of Glendaveny, which produces cold-pressed rapeseed oil, was named the North East Scotland Food & Drink Entrepreneur of 2018.

The Best New Foodservice Product award went to Rora Dairy for its natural yoghurt and both Scottish strawberry and raspberry yoghurts.

Delivered in partnership by Opportunity North East (ONE) and Aberdeenshire Council, the awards celebrated the success of its food and drink sector, highlighting innovation and business excellence.