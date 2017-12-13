Funding boost for Toon projects

Two projects in Peterhead have been awarded grants from the North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group (NESFLAG).

The group approved the applications in Round 5 of the programme which supports economic activity and community development in the fishing communities of Aberdeenshire and Angus.

The successful projects include the purchase of an innovative blasting system for Davidsons Marine and Industrial Painters and the creation of a dedicated training centre for new recruits into the seafood processing sector.

The Scottish Seafood Association was awarded £60,808 to establish a dedicated Seafood Training Centre at Peterhead Fish Market.

The new centre will see expert training staff deliver courses such as knife skills, fish smoking and hygiene.

Scottish Seafood Association business manager, Jimmy Buchan, said: “With fish stocks healthy and fisherman investing in new vessels, a new fish market and port infrastructure at both Fraserburgh and Peterhead, now is the time to be investing in people and skills to that there is a real benefit to the North East and beyond.

“This facility will help train and up-skill the seafood workforce across Scotland, and will complement the good work already being done within our seafood sector and help attract new entrants to seek a career in the sector.”

Meanwhile Davidsons Marine and Industrial Painters were awarded £67,587 for its project, which will involve the purchase of a high-pressure water cannon to be used for cleaning and paint-stripping ship hulls.

This innovative technology will deliver significant benefits to the trawler fleet by providing a quicker turnaround as well as improving working conditions for employees.

Operations director, Alexander Davidson, said: “The project is a first of its kind to be delivered to the North East fishing ports and will further enhance the maintenance services on offer to the Scottish Fishing Fleet.”