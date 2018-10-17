ESS Offshore purchases over £600,000 of supplies from local partners

ESS Support Services Worldwide (ESS) Offshore, which provides catering, retail, leisure and support services to the defence, offshore and remote industry, has purchased more than £600,000 of produce from its partners since collaborating two years ago.

The award-winning company tasked itself with doing more to support local suppliers and has since signed-up businesses such as The Bay, Mackintosh of Glendaveny, Amity Fish Co and Grants of Speyside.

ESS Offshore, which is part of Compass Group UK & Ireland, introduced the wide range of quality produce that is available around the North East, but also has taken it one step further to share it to clients based in the North Sea as part of its core food offer.

ESS Offshore’s business director, Ronnie Kelman, said: “Aberdeenshire’s larder is world-renowned for its exceptional quality and unrivalled provenance.

“We’ve partnered with a fantastic range of suppliers, a key part of the selection process for these was the provenance, the story behind the ingredients. In partnership with some of these suppliers we’ve developed some exclusive lines that our client’s are currently enjoying as part of the food offer we provide.

"Some examples of this are that we only use Amity Fish Co of Peterhead’s locally caught cod and haddock and Grants of Speyside premium breakfast sausage within our menus both on and offshore.”

The Bay’s owner Calum Richardson has partnered with ESS Offshore to deliver his award-winning premium batter offshore, supplying over 3,000 people across the on and offshore sector. ESS Offshore and The Bay have also worked together to supply The Bay smoked haddock fishcake – an

exclusive line for the company.

Calum commented: “Our collaboration with ESS Offshore has helped with greater brand exposure for The Bay. It has opened up doors to places that we have only dreamt of reaching before and it’s helped us connect with a much wider and diverse audience. As much as I think it’s a fantastic business decision for The Bay, I am also enjoying the learning journey that comes from our partnership with ESS Offshore.”

Calum has repeatedly been recognised for his work and product development. Recently being awarded The Food Pioneer Award 2018 for a ground-breaking impact on Scottish food and furthermore, a huge accolade - recently being named in guide, Lonely Planet’s top 31 of the world’s top food experiences for his local business, The Bay Fish & Chip Shop, making Calum the UK’s top entry.

Oliver Cock, managing director, Foodbuy part of Compass Group UK & Ireland, said: “The Bay Fish & Chips and Macintosh of Glendaveny are great examples of how innovative local suppliers can bring value to large organisations such as Foodbuy. We are very proud to serve their products and help them grow their businesses.”

Another successful partnership is with Mackintosh of Glendaveny. The company was established by Gregor Mackintosh in 2009 and was one of the first suppliers to partner with ESS Offshore in its vision to promote the best of Scottish local produce.

ESS Offshore launched the full range of Mackintosh infused oils across both its off and onshore units, keen to introduce a product that would support its comprehensive and award-winning health and wellbeing programme, and enhance the food offering.

Gregor commented: “We have been working closely with ESS Offshore since the very early days of our business start-up. We are delighted to supply our homegrown, cold pressed rapeseed oils to ESS Offshore, a partnership that started four years ago. It has given us a platform to showcase our

products to personnel within the oil and gas industry and undoubtedly benefited our retail business.”

He added: “ESS Offshore recognised the health benefits and close local supply chain within our business, which led to an introduction to other sectors within Compass. We see huge potential in working in partnership with ESS Offshore and have been supported by them at consumer events such as Taste of Grampian, Turriff Show and the BBC Good Food Show.

"We look forward to developing further with ESS Offshore and Compass, we hope the partnership and may lead to the delivery of new products through further collaboration and future opportunities.”

Chris Garside, managing director Compass Group UK & Ireland : “I am proud to see that our special relationship with Calum from The Bay Fish & Chips and Gregor from Mackintosh of Glendaveny continues to grow. We are delighted to have them supporting us in our culinary journey."